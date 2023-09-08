Catholic Charities of Madison announces layoffs after program closures

(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just under five dozen people who work for Catholic Charities of Madison programs will be laid off due to two programs being shut down.

Catholic Charities of Madison submitted the layoff notice to the Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday, indicating 59 employees will be affected due to the closures of the Community Living Program and CompanionCare Program.

Roles affected ranged from case managers to the program director, to home managers and more.

The organization estimated the end of services would be provided until Nov. 30 at the latest, and said the schedule of separations could changed based on clients transitioning to new providers.

The company added that employees will be paid all earned wages and benefits at the time of separation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

Being prepared for an active threat is vital and that’s why law enforcement officials train...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office offers active threat training in schools, businesses
FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.
CPAP machine maker agrees to $479 million settlement related to recall
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on the House floor that she will not seek reelection as...
Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Wisconsin Thursday.
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit UW-Madison