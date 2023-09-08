Catholic Charities of Madison announces layoffs after program closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just under five dozen people who work for Catholic Charities of Madison programs will be laid off due to two programs being shut down.

Catholic Charities of Madison submitted the layoff notice to the Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday, indicating 59 employees will be affected due to the closures of the Community Living Program and CompanionCare Program.

Roles affected ranged from case managers to the program director, to home managers and more.

The organization estimated the end of services would be provided until Nov. 30 at the latest, and said the schedule of separations could changed based on clients transitioning to new providers.

The company added that employees will be paid all earned wages and benefits at the time of separation.

