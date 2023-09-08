Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office offers active threat training in schools, businesses

Dane County Sheriff's Office offers free active shooter training to schools, businesses and...
Dane County Sheriff's Office offers free active shooter training to schools, businesses and churches.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Being prepared for an active threat is vital and that’s why law enforcement officials train teachers and staff what do to during those situations.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office partners with local public and private schools, businesses and churches to conduct free training for active shooter situations.

“We know that we’re not immune from these events anywhere,” Deputy Josalyn Longley with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Longley said statistics show that the need for this training is there.

“The training has grown because we learn from past incidents,” she said. “What could law enforcement have done better? What could the people on that scene possibly have done better? Communication. How come people in that building didn’t get an alert? So, we learn from that and it’s really how we’ve grown our training and added more information on.”

Teachers and staff are trained on how to lock down a classroom and how to keep students safe and calm.

“An eighth-grade conversation is a lot different than a conversation with a kindergartener. But these are also life skills. These incidents can happen in the community,” Longley said.

She urges parents to have open communication with their children about school safety.

Longley adds if students see something, to say something. Reports can be made online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

Alex Schachter lost his son Alex during the Parkland, Florida school shooting. The parent's...
“Safety comes before education because you can’t teach dead kids,” Parkland parent says in message for Wisconsin lawmakers
Dr. Michael Meissen joins The Morning Show Thursday to highlight the college's online program...
Edgewood College launching program addressing statewide teacher shortage
Edgewood College is launching a new online program that allows school district employees to...
Edgewood College addressing teacher shortage with new online program launch
Tuition for the Edgewood program costs around $9,750 and can be completed in as few as 12 months.
Edgewood College program targeting aspiring teachers