Detective charged in Monroe County K-9 death

A criminal complaint shows 29-year-old Alexander Maas of Tomah is facing a charge of mistreating animals - intentional or negligent violation.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A detective is charged in a Monroe County K-9′s death.

A criminal complaint shows 29-year-old Alexander Maas of Tomah is facing a charge of mistreating animals - intentional or negligent violation.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigator with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department was assigned to investigate the death of K-9 Kolt belonging to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The complaint says Kolt had a medical emergency at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department on May 10, 2023, and ended up having to be euthanized on May 15, 2023. K-9 Kolt was assigned to Detective Alexander Maas with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the complaint, K-9 Kolt had been left inside Maas’ vehicle from around 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 10, 2023. On May 10, 2023, the temperature outside had been 81 degrees Fahrenheit with sunny conditions and the windows on the vehicle had been left up.

The complaint says the vehicle was not equipped with any “hotspot” which would have alerted anyone that the interior of the vehicle was overheating with a canine left inside of it, in spite of one the Department had purchased that was supposed to be installed.

Veterinary records indicated Kolt’s kidneys were damaged and shutting down, which is what led to the decision to euthanize Kolt, according to the complaint.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’