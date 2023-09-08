Doctors encourage college students to prioritize their health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - College students are back on campus, and doctors say it’s important that students make their health a priority.

Dr. Richard Nye from SSM Health offered advice for college students. He said they should know their medical history, know when to seek care and their options for care.

Dr. Nye also encouraged students that there is always help available.

“I think it’s important to realize that they don’t have to do it on their own,” Dr. Nye said. “There are plenty of things parents can do to help out, and they should know doctors are their advocates and they can trust them.”

Dr. Nye added that students should have a “wellness kit” with basic medical items like band-aids and Tylenol that they store in their dorm.

