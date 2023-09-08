Habitat for Humanity hosts day of service to commemorate 9/11 victims

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Habitat for Humanity hosted an event Friday to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Volunteers, community leaders, current military and veterans and service organizations came together for a day of service and remembrance.

Participants worked on building homes for local families and raising awareness for other veteran build initiatives.

The day opened with a moment of moment of silence and words from veterans. John, a Habitat volunteer and veteran, shared about his memories of 9/11.

“I spent three years of my Navy career working at the Pentagon in spaces adjacent to the Navy’s flight plot, where the terrorists hijacked flight 77, smashed into the building. Several of the people killed in that attack were acquaintances of mine,” he said. “So each year this date brings a reminder of their sacrifices.”

Habitat for Humanity hosted Friday’s event to honor the memory of people who died in the 9/11 attacks, including the first responders who risked their lives.

