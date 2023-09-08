Income-driven repayment plan could ease stress associated with federal student loans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of Americans, including more than 700,000 Wisconsinites are facing a harsh reality next month - the Student Loan Forbearance is coming to an end.

The ‘Saving on Valuable Education’ or ‘SAVE’ Plan was introduced by the Biden Administration and offers borrowers various income-based repayment plants to help them pay off their student loans.

Rae Marcelonis had no knowledge of student loans when she decided to go to college.

“My family never really went to college or talked about it, so when I had the experience of going to college, I had to really rely heavily on my college, my teachers in high school,” she said. “And then when I finally got to college, that’s when I really had an understanding of your grades to like how they affect your loan ratio.”

Marcelonis enrolled and took out loans, but decided the career path wasn’t for her. Now, she is pursuing another career, but has $60,000 in loans.

“The return of those payments may be quite jarring for some households and so it’s something we really are looking at,” professor and chair of UW-Madison’s Department of Consumer Finance and Financial Planning Cliff Robb said. “Those loans actually have impacts on people’s decision making, so whether it changes what type of major they pursue, what kind of career they pursue after college, options around starting a family, owning a home.”

Professor Robb says he’s seen massive effects of the increasing cost of higher education, driving more people to take out loans. But he says the income-driven SAVE Plan is based on family size and discretionary income and could ease some of the impact repayments could have.

“The payments should be smaller for most individuals, and many individuals will actually find that they owe zero payments if their income doesn’t meet certain thresholds,” he said. “That income threshold is based on household size as well as income. I think a single borrower who has no dependence or spouse, if they’re earning about $32,000 a year, they might have no payments due.”

But Professor Robb says the full benefits won’t be implemented until next summer.

“One of the specifications I really like that’s worth highlighting is coming in July of 2024 those borrowers who have a relatively small amount of debt, so $12,000 or less in student loans, they’ll be eligible for a quicker forgiveness plan.”

He recommends borrowers go to studentaid.gov to check on their student loan status and explore the SAVE Plan.

“When I hear something like that, that gives me hope that I’ll be able to... I do eventually want to go back to school, so having this opportunity might be able to help me chase my dreams again,” Marcelonis said.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Education, the SAVE Plan excludes spousal income for borrowers who are married and file separately, decreases monthly payments by increasing the income exemption from 150% to 225% of the poverty line, and eliminates 100% of remaining interest for both subsidized and unsubsidized loans after a scheduled payment is made.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.