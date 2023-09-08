List of UW-Madison 2023 homecoming events, activities released
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin- Madison is celebrating its 113th homecoming this year.
The Wisconsin Homecoming Committee has planned plenty of events to celebrate Sept. 30-Oct. 7, including a concert with rapper Armani White.
The homecoming parade will take place Friday, Oct. 6, featuring the UW Marching Band, circus specialists, floats and plenty of Badger spirit. The fun doesn’t have to stop after the parade, with organizers announcing a new parade after-party on Library Mall. The after-party will offer live music, games and more. Fans are then encouraged to keep the party going at the Terrace for the Block Party and Pep Rally hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.
After a good night’s rest from all the fun, Badger fans can wake up and gear up to cheer on the Badgers as they take on Rutgers Saturday. You can join NBC15 team members at Union South before the game for Badger Bash, which includes a performance from the UW-Madison Marching Band and Spirit Squad.
Wisconsin Homecoming Committee President Katherine Reed said the group has planned a variety of fun events for people to enjoy homecoming.
Reed said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the team that brings UW–Madison and the greater Madison area together to celebrate our shared Badger identity!”
Here is a full list of events provided by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and Wisconsin Alumni Association (wording theirs):
Now through Sept. 20
- Coloring page contest, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee
Sept. 30
- Homecoming Kickoff Concert featuring Armani White and D.A.R.S., presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Music Committee
Oct. 1
- Paint the Town: opportunity for students to decorate Memorial Union and State Street windows, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee
Oct. 2-6
- Medallion Hunt: daily treasure hunt with prizes, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee
Oct. 2-7
- Window Display Showcase featuring windows painted by UW–Madison registered student organizations, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee
Oct. 2
- Cocoa with HoCo: free hot chocolate outside Memorial Union and Union South, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee
Oct. 3-5
- UW Homecoming Blood Drive, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee
Oct. 4
- Shindig at the Sett featuring bingo, bowling and karaoke, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee
- Family-Friendly Virtual Scavenger Hunt, presented by WAA
Oct. 5-6
· Fill the Hill: annual fundraising initiative to benefit UW–Madison, presented by WAA
Oct. 6
- Badger Games featuring outdoor games on Library Mall, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee
- UW Homecoming Parade, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee
- New: Homecoming Parade After-Party, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee
- UW Homecoming Block Party and Pep Rally, presented by WAA
- Multicultural Homecoming Yard Show, presented by WAA, the UW–Madison DDEEA, and UW–Madison Fraternity & Sorority Life
- Badger Meet Up–Hoco Edition, presented by WAA
Oct. 7
- Badger Bash: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers University, presented by the Wisconsin Union
- Divine Nine Plaza Kickback, presented by WAA and UW–Madison Fraternity & Sorority Life
- Multicultural Homecoming Tailgate and Watch Party, presented by WAA, UW–Madison DDEEA, and UW–Madison Fraternity & Sorority Life
