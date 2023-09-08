List of UW-Madison 2023 homecoming events, activities released

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin- Madison is celebrating its 113th homecoming this year.

The Wisconsin Homecoming Committee has planned plenty of events to celebrate Sept. 30-Oct. 7, including a concert with rapper Armani White.

The homecoming parade will take place Friday, Oct. 6, featuring the UW Marching Band, circus specialists, floats and plenty of Badger spirit. The fun doesn’t have to stop after the parade, with organizers announcing a new parade after-party on Library Mall. The after-party will offer live music, games and more. Fans are then encouraged to keep the party going at the Terrace for the Block Party and Pep Rally hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

After a good night’s rest from all the fun, Badger fans can wake up and gear up to cheer on the Badgers as they take on Rutgers Saturday. You can join NBC15 team members at Union South before the game for Badger Bash, which includes a performance from the UW-Madison Marching Band and Spirit Squad.

Badger football fans in the student section cheer as Wisconsin plays the Illinois Fighting Illini during a Homecoming football game at Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 20, 2018. Wisconsin won the game, 49-20. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison) (Jeff Miller | University of Wisconsin-Madison)

Wisconsin Homecoming Committee President Katherine Reed said the group has planned a variety of fun events for people to enjoy homecoming.

Reed said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the team that brings UW–Madison and the greater Madison area together to celebrate our shared Badger identity!”

WFAA Homecoming Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis) (Andy Manis | Andy Manis)

Here is a full list of events provided by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and Wisconsin Alumni Association (wording theirs):

Now through Sept. 20

Coloring page contest , presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee

Sept. 30

Homecoming Kickoff Concert featuring Armani White and D.A.R.S., presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Music Committee

Oct. 1

Paint the Town : opportunity for students to decorate Memorial Union and State Street windows, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee

Oct. 2-6

Medallion Hunt : daily treasure hunt with prizes, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee

Oct. 2-7

Window Display Showcase featuring windows painted by UW–Madison registered student organizations, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee

Oct. 2

Cocoa with HoCo : free hot chocolate outside Memorial Union and Union South, presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee

Oct. 3-5

UW Homecoming Blood Drive , presented by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee

Oct. 4

Oct. 5-6

· Fill the Hill: annual fundraising initiative to benefit UW–Madison, presented by WAA

Oct. 6

Oct. 7

