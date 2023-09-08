Madison, Verona list road closures during Ironman Triathlon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cities of Madison and Verona are alerting drivers to road closures this weekend for the Ironman race.

Competitors in the Madison Ironman Triathlon will swim in Lake Monona, bike around Dane County and run in downtown Madison. There is both a Half Ironman and full version.

Madison closures

The Half Ironman begins Saturday, with closures in place from 9 a.m. until around 5 p.m. The City listed the following closures:

Wilson Street closed between the Hilton Hotel and Carroll St (runners will come from Monona Terrace and cross W Wilson at Carroll St)

Access to the Wilson Street parking garage will remain open

S Pinckney Street will be converted to one-way northbound from E Wilson Street to E Doty Street

S Carroll Street (Doty to Wilson) will remain open to southbound traffic (runners in northbound lane)

Doty Street will remain open to one lane between Carroll Street and MLK Jr Blvd (runners in parking lane on the right (south) side W Doty Street)

For the full Ironman Triathlon, the City listed closures in place for bike routes and run routes. Bike route closures will be in place from around 7:30 a.m. until about 5:30 p.m., while the running route will prompt road closures from 11 a.m. until about midnight.

Bicycle Route Closures:

Right lane of northbound John Nolen Drive from E Lakeside St to Monona Terrace

East Lakeside Street east of John Nolen Drive

Olin-Turville Court

East Rusk Avenue from Alliant Energy Center driveway to Rimrock Road.

Rimrock Road ramps to/from Beltline Highway

Badger Road west of Rimrock Road

Run Route Closures:

Course maps on the Ironman Wisconsin website: https://www.ironman.com/im-wisconsin-course

Metro Transit detours: https://www.cityofmadison.com/metro/detours

Verona Closures

The City of Verona said bike riders will head into the city around 8 a.m. Sunday, which will cause traffic delays. Police will staff major intersections to help facilitate the race.

Verona officials asked residents to be patient and plan an alternate route that doesn’t run into the bike course. The city provided this map for specific locations:

Several streets in Verona will be blocked off for the Ironman Triathlon on Sunday, September 10. (City of Verona)

