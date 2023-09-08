Man accused of trespassing in downtown Madison construction site

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police took an 18-year-old into custody Wednesday night for allegedly trespassing after officers found him inside a downtown Madison construction site, the Madison Police Department reports.

MPD explained in an incident report that a security employee saw a man climb a fence and go into the property around 11:45 p.m. on South Paterson Street.

The 18-year-old suspect told police he was looking for his hard hat, according to the report.

The man faces charges of trespass to a construction site, possessing drug paraphernalia and two counts of felony bail jumping.

