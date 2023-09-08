Man accused of trespassing in downtown Madison construction site

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police took an 18-year-old into custody Wednesday night for allegedly trespassing after officers found him inside a downtown Madison construction site, the Madison Police Department reports.

MPD explained in an incident report that a security employee saw a man climb a fence and go into the property around 11:45 p.m. on South Paterson Street.

The 18-year-old suspect told police he was looking for his hard hat, according to the report.

The man faces charges of trespass to a construction site, possessing drug paraphernalia and two counts of felony bail jumping.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.