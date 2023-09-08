MPD: 73-year-old man arrested for stealing dogs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 73-year-old man is accused of stealing two dogs Thursday afternoon owned by someone he knows, the Madison Police Department said.

Residents of the 800 block of Fulton Ln. told police they were watching dogs for their neighbor who was away and noticed just after 2 p.m. that a man was removing animals from their home.

Officers found the dogs in a home on Madison’s south side. Police arrested the man for burglary and theft.

The suspect and the dog owner know each other, MPD added.

