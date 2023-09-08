MPD: Driver has minor injury after dump truck tips over on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dump truck driver was hurt after the vehicle tipped over Wednesday afternoon on Madison’s north side, police report.

The driver explained to Madison Police Department officers that he was backing the truck on a hill, which had loose sand, in the 300 block of Troy Drive, when the vehicle tipped over.

Police responded around 2:20 p.m. and Madison firefighters needed to cut the driver out of the vehicle.

The report noted the driver had a minor injury. No tickets were given, police added.

