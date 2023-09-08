MPD: Man accused of disorderly conduct with hate crime enhancer

Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who allegedly hurled racial slurs at bar employees after he was kicked out early Thursday morning was arrested, hurting a Madison Police Department officer in the process.

The Madison Police Department stated that a man was trying to go back into a bar after being kicked out. Officers responded around 12:10 a.m. to the 600 block of University Avenue.

MPD reported that the man resisted arrest, injuring an officer.

The 22-year-old suspect faces charges of disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, resisting arrest and resisting causing a soft tissue injury.

