Multiple 911 hang-ups leads to arrest of Mississippi resident in Iowa Co.

EDEN, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple 911 hang-ups led to the arrest of a Mississippi resident in Iowa County on gun charges, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday.

The Iowa County 911 Center reported multiple calls to 911 that ended in disconnections around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. All of the calls were coming from Vickerman Road, in Eden Township.

Dispatchers eventually got in contact with a caller and determined there was a disturbance involving someone mentioning the use of a weapon.

Police arrested a 23-year-old Vicksburg, Mississippi, resident, who faces charges of disorderly conduct with use of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

