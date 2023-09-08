Officials investigating death of man in custody at Rock Co. Jail

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was in custody at the Rock County Jail, the sheriff’s office stated Friday.

A correctional officer was doing a routine check of a housing unit around 8 a.m. Friday when the officer was asked to check on a man sleeping, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office explained. The officer walked up to the man and called out to him, but the sheriff’s office said the man was unresponsive.

More officers were called to the housing unit, as well as medical staff and a jail supervisor. Officials called Rock County Dispatch to alert them to the unconscious man, and Janesville Fire Department paramedics attempted to save the man’s life.

The sheriff’s office indicated the man died, and now its Detective Bureau is working with the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate the death. The investigation will be reviewed by Wisconsin Department of Corrections- Office of Detention Facilities staff.

An autopsy is expected to be completed Saturday in Madison, the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office did not give the name of the man or his age.

