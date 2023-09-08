Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor

Oreo is bringing back a fan favorite after three years.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Oreo is bringing back a fan favorite after three years.

The red velvet Oreo returns to shelves next week for a limited time. It was the “most-requested” flavor, according to Nabisco.

The cookie consists of a layer of cream cheese creme sandwiched between two red velvet-flavored cookies.

Fans have been requesting these Oreos be brought back since they left stores in 2020.

The red velvet Oreo returns to shelves next week for a limited time.
The red velvet Oreo returns to shelves next week for a limited time.(Oreo via CNN Newsource)

By the way, the traditional chocolate Oreo flavor and red velvet are not the same thing.

Red velvet cake is not simply just a chocolate cake with red food dye in it.

While it does have more cocoa than a basic chocolate cake in its recipe, the taste is more like a mashup of chocolate and vanilla.

Red velvet brings the total to 12 varieties of Oreos available, including mint, dark chocolate and hazelnut.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

Surveillance video shows three women assault a man and steal his car in broad daylight in...
GRAPHIC: Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked by 3 women
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released police body camera footage showing the...
GRAPHIC: Ex-Philadelphia police officer surrenders on murder charges after fatal shooting of driver
Minocqua Brewing Co. officially adds Oneida Co. to lawsuit against Town of Minocqua
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
In this screen grab from video shared by Turkey’s communications directorate Thursday, Sept. 7,...
Rescuers may soon try to remove a sick American researcher from 3,000 feet down in a Turkish cave