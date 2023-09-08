Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A plane made an emergency landing Thursday night at the Dane County Regional Airport, an airport spokesperson confirms.

Director of Marketing and Communications Michael Riechers said the Delta Air Lines plane landed around 9:40 p.m. Thursday. The aircraft had a safe landing and taxied on its own without any issues, he explained.

The statement did not indicate the cause for the emergency landing.

NBC15 has reached out to Delta to find out where the plane was coming from and where it was heading.

