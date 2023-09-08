Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport

Plane
Plane(Source: Gray News)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A plane made an emergency landing Thursday night at the Dane County Regional Airport, an airport spokesperson confirms.

Director of Marketing and Communications Michael Riechers said the Delta Air Lines plane landed around 9:40 p.m. Thursday. The aircraft had a safe landing and taxied on its own without any issues, he explained.

The statement did not indicate the cause for the emergency landing.

NBC15 has reached out to Delta to find out where the plane was coming from and where it was heading.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

police lights
MPD: Driver has minor injury after dump truck tips over on Madison’s north side
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Man accused of trespassing in downtown Madison construction site
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Florence sawmill fined $190,000 for 16-year-old worker’s death
Highs are expected in the 70s through the weekend.
Sunshine Returns for the Weekend