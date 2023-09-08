Reedsburg attorney to serve over 3 years in federal prison for embezzling over $1.6 million from client

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Reedsburg attorney was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for embezzling over $1.6 million of her client’s money, the U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed.

Kristin Lein will serve 45 months in prison for wire fraud, money laundering and filing a false tax return, the Wisconsin Department of Justice stated Thursday. She pleaded guilty to the charges on June 14.

U.S. District Judge William Conley said Lein violated ethical obligations as an attorney in “stunning ways” and had lost her mental compass, betraying her client.

The DOJ stated that the 61-year-old stole more than $1.6 million from her client’s trust accounts. She transferred money in June of 2019 from several accounts of her client’s trust into her own bank account. She continued taking money from the account until the funds were depleted in September of 2022, the DOJ reported.

Officials said Lein talked on the phone with the beneficiary of the trust on Feb. 2, 2022, telling the person that the trust balance was $1.8 million. The agency argued that Lein knew the actual amount of money in the account was far less than that.

She used the funds to pay for personal expenses, the DOJ continued, including improvements to her Reedsburg home. She also bought a 2019 F-250 pickup truck, a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and a 2020 Mahinda tractor.

The DOJ added she did not report any of the income she embezzled on her 2019 personal tax return.

