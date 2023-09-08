Sunshine Returns for the Weekend

Comfortable temperatures
Comfortable temperatures
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Decreasing Clouds Today
  • Warmer By the Weekend
  • Rain Chances Early Next Week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds in the morning will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon. High-pressure will be building in from the north. This ridge will scour out some of the cloudiness we will experience early today. Temperatures are going to remain a little bit below average today with highs only managing lower 70s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

By the weekend temperature should warm up a bit as winds shift to southerly. High pressure will continue to dominate the weather into Saturday bringing more sunshine in but by Sunday, an approaching wave of low pressure will bring some scattered clouds and potentially a few isolated showers. Any precipitation will be on the light side and should be very spotty.

Looking Ahead...

A second front will move through later Sunday and into Monday. This front will keep some showers in the forecast into Monday and cooler temperatures are on the way behind that one. Highs by the middle of next week will only be in the low to middle 60s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

Comfortable temperatures
Sunshine Returns for the Weekend
For the first time since the drought monitor began in 2000, some of our counties are now in the...
Drought Worsens
Historic dry conditions hit our area
Drought Worsens
Comfortable weather through the weekend
Cloudy and Cooler Today