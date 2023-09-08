Sunshine Returns for the Weekend

Decreasing Clouds Today

Warmer By the Weekend

Rain Chances Early Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds in the morning will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon. High-pressure will be building in from the north. This ridge will scour out some of the cloudiness we will experience early today. Temperatures are going to remain a little bit below average today with highs only managing lower 70s.

What’s Coming Up...

By the weekend temperature should warm up a bit as winds shift to southerly. High pressure will continue to dominate the weather into Saturday bringing more sunshine in but by Sunday, an approaching wave of low pressure will bring some scattered clouds and potentially a few isolated showers. Any precipitation will be on the light side and should be very spotty.

Looking Ahead...

A second front will move through later Sunday and into Monday. This front will keep some showers in the forecast into Monday and cooler temperatures are on the way behind that one. Highs by the middle of next week will only be in the low to middle 60s.

