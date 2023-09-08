Two Friday Football Games of the Week: Verona vs Middleton, Janesville Craig vs Janesville Parker

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Week 4 of Friday Football Blitz resulted in two Game of the Weeks- because the rivalry games were too big to pass up.

Verona took on Middleton here in Dane County, and further south, Janesville Craig would face off against Janesville Parker.

“In all sports not just football it was an automatic rivalry that was built because they’re a suburban team just like we are,” Middleton Co-Head Coach Tim Simon said. “Obviously our boundary lines line up and you go from across one road, from the Middleton boundary school district into Verona so it’s it’s a natural rivalry.”

“A great group of young guys, they’re cordial, always talk well,” said Verona Head Coach Andrew Riley. “I appreciate the fact that what once was kind of an ugly rivalry for a couple years is gone to more of a hey we still don’t like you across the field but we respect you and the game of football and everything like that.”

Down in Janesville, Craig is hosting Parker for a crosstown rivalry game. Last year’s game went down to the wire, with Parker squeaking by 35-33 with a goal line stand. It was also the second-highest scoring game in the 56-year history of the rivalry.

Craig was 3-0 on the year going into the night, beating Madison West 32-7 last week. They also beat Burlington and Milton in the first two games of the year, outscoring them 70-15.

