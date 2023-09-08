Volunteers needed for IRONMAN Wisconsin 2023

Sign-ups close at noon on Friday.
Athletes swim in Lake Monona during IRONMAN Wisconsin 2022.
Athletes swim in Lake Monona during IRONMAN Wisconsin 2022.(Kylie Jacobs)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 21st IRONMAN Wisconsin is happening this weekend in Madison and organizers are putting out a last-minute call for volunteers to help the races run smoothly.

There are two races taking place on September 9 and 10. The first, on Saturday, is the IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin Triathlon, where athletes traverse 70.3 miles of swimming, biking, and running in Dane County. Sunday is the 140.6 mile IRONMAN Wisconsin Triathlon.

Both courses take IRONMAN hopefuls on a swim in Lake Monona, a bike race throughout the rolling hills of Dane County, and a run that features iconic Madison landmarks like Camp Randall Stadium and the State Capitol.

Organizers are asking anyone who is willing to volunteer over the weekend to sign up before noon on Friday.

They need people to help with various tasks, such as passing out food and water, helping direct athletes on the courses, helping with traffic flow, security, and more.

Race Director, Ryan Richards, says they have enough volunteers to put on the races efficiently, but the more they can get, the better. “Last year we had about 2000 people filling about 3000 volunteer shifts throughout the week and during the races themselves,” says Richards.

Last year more than 2,500 athletes descended on Madison for the 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike, and 26.2 mile run.

Those driving through downtown Madison and Dane County should note road closures due to race routes. Spectators can find a full schedule of events and other information on the official IRONMAN Wisconsin Facebook page.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Baraboo restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

The 115th Fighter Wing celebrated its 75 years of service Thursday, Sept. 7.
115th Fighter Wing celebrates 75 years of service, touts new F-35 fighter jet program
The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is celebrating 75 years of service,...
115th Fighter Wing celebrates 75 years of service, touts new F-35 fighter jet program
During the hearing, the court commissioner set his bail at $1,000,000. His next court date is...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states
Alex Schachter lost his son Alex during the Parkland, Florida school shooting. The parent's...
“Safety comes before education because you can’t teach dead kids,” Parkland parent says in message for Wisconsin lawmakers