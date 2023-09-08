Volunteers needed for IRONMAN Wisconsin 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 21st IRONMAN Wisconsin is happening this weekend in Madison and organizers are putting out a last-minute call for volunteers to help the races run smoothly.

There are two races taking place on September 9 and 10. The first, on Saturday, is the IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin Triathlon, where athletes traverse 70.3 miles of swimming, biking, and running in Dane County. Sunday is the 140.6 mile IRONMAN Wisconsin Triathlon.

Both courses take IRONMAN hopefuls on a swim in Lake Monona, a bike race throughout the rolling hills of Dane County, and a run that features iconic Madison landmarks like Camp Randall Stadium and the State Capitol.

Organizers are asking anyone who is willing to volunteer over the weekend to sign up before noon on Friday.

They need people to help with various tasks, such as passing out food and water, helping direct athletes on the courses, helping with traffic flow, security, and more.

Race Director, Ryan Richards, says they have enough volunteers to put on the races efficiently, but the more they can get, the better. “Last year we had about 2000 people filling about 3000 volunteer shifts throughout the week and during the races themselves,” says Richards.

Last year more than 2,500 athletes descended on Madison for the 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike, and 26.2 mile run.

Those driving through downtown Madison and Dane County should note road closures due to race routes. Spectators can find a full schedule of events and other information on the official IRONMAN Wisconsin Facebook page.

