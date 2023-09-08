Wet Weather On The Way

Dense patchy fog for Saturday am

Light showers Sunday AM

More showers come on Monday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The clouds today stayed over us much longer than expected. We had originally thought that we’d see a cloudy morning with clouds breaking through the day, but now it looks like we may see the sun just before sunset. In those clouds, we also had a bit of drizzle as well, but many places only picked up a trace of precipitation. Tonight we’ll be looking at much clearer skies and dropping temperatures. With no cloud cover, temperatures are expected to drop down into the upper 40s for tomorrow morning. We can also plan on some patchy fog forming in the morning, and then burning off after sunrise.

The rest of Saturday and the majority of Sunday are looking sunny and mild with highs expected in the mid to upper 70s. This will make for a great make-up weekend if you were hindered by the heat last weekend.

What’s Coming Up...

Clouds will move in on Sunday afternoon with the approach of our next system. There is still a bit of a question about the amount of rain we’ll get and how long it could last. Most of the models right now are not indicating much rain, but we’ll continue to monitor any changes to the forecast.

Looking Ahead...

After the rain, temperatures drop on Tuesday, down to the upper 60s and it looks like we’ll stick with the milder temperatures and sunnier skies all the way into next weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.