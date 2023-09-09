66 y/o likely with dementia missing in Madison, DOJ says
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert Saturday afternoon for a 66 year old last seen in the west side of Madison.
Richard L. Lareau was last seen around 8 a.m. on Gammon Lane, according to a DOJ alert. He is believed to have dementia or another kind of cognitive impairment.
Lareau was last seen wearing a black and white AC/DC t-shirt, black sweatpants and gray shoes.
A K9 track suggests he may have gotten on a Metro bus. He likely has no money or identification.
Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 608-255-2345.
