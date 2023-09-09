Annual ‘ShredFest’ keeps sensitive information from scammers

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Traffic at one Cottage Grove intersection was backed up Saturday as people lined up outside of the Summit Credit Union headquarters.

The union held a free ShredFest event in partnership with the Better Business Bureau.

The two organizations hold the event every fall to get sensitive information out of the hands of scammers.

Anyone could drive up to the building, where they could briefly park and remove up to three bags or boxes of documents to be shredded on site.

Regional Director for the BBB Tiffany Shultz says reports of identity theft are up 66% from 2020.

“We’re seeing things like scammers opening credit cards in your name and once they get that information and they can essentially become you, it’s too late,” Shultz said. “So, keeping that information out of the hands of scammers is really vital.”

There were over a million reports filed with in 2022 for identity theft, and Wisconsin accounted for 8,000 of those, the BBB said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.