Centro Hispano hosts last ‘Evening of Dreaming’ event in old building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Centro Hispano opened their doors to the community Saturday for their annual event they call “Evening of Dreaming.”

The event featured food, music, free yoga and time to spend with the community.

Karen Coller, the executive director of Centro Hispano, said hosting the event was very special for Centro Hispano.

“It means the world, because oftentimes we feel very invisible and these are spaces we feel like we belong,” Coller said. “We create these spaces how we want them, not how other people perceive us to be.”

Coller said the goal of the event was to focus on dreams and how people can accomplish them if they work together.

“We’re really going to dream about what we want the future of our neighborhoods and how we can create that together,” Coller said.

The founders of People’s Yoga in Los Angeles led music and yoga at the event. They said that their business was a dream that they were able to accomplish even when other people didn’t believe in it.

This was the last time this event would be in the current Centro Hispano building, according to Coller. They hope to open their new building in the next few months. The new location will have more space and will be located across from Lincoln Elementary School in Madison.

