Cooler weather continues into the weekend

Watching for a few rain chances
A nice, comfortable weekend with isolated rain possible on Sunday.
A nice, comfortable weekend with isolated rain possible on Sunday.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
  • Areas of dense fog Saturday morning
  • Isolated showers on Sunday
  • Better rain chance: Monday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After last weekend’s heat, this weekend feels like a completely different season! More of the cooler, fall-like weather will continue through the weekend and into much of next week.

We’ll watch for an approaching system that will bring rain chances to start the new workweek but may spark up a few early showers before the weekend is over.

What’s Coming Up...

Areas of dense fog have developed in parts of southern Wisconsin overnight, and will likely linger until around 8-9 AM this morning. Take it easy on the roads if you’re headed out early and watch out for quick changes in visibility.

Temperatures will reach the mid-70s today, a bit warmer than the past few days. Skies will be mainly sunny with a few clouds here and there, and light northerly winds. Overnight temperatures will cool to the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies.

A slow-moving system that’s set up to our west, will begin to edge it’s way closer Saturday night. It could be close enough to spark up a few isolated showers in southern Wisconsin on Sunday morning. Skies will be more overcast though highs will still reach the mid and lower 70s.

Looking Ahead...

That system will continue to progress eastward Sunday night into Monday, bringing more rain chances to the region. A few showers could linger into early Tuesday morning as well. Temperatures look to remain on the cooler side this week: with highs on Monday and Tuesday staying in the 60s. We should be back to at least the lower 70s by Thursday with more sunshine. The rest of the week should be mainly dry.

