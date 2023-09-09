Dane Co. leaders remind students, families of mental health resources

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -In the span of 10 years, a Dane County program served the mental health of more than 1,900 students.

As students head back to school, Dane county officials want to remind families of the resource at hand.

“We started with six staff in three districts, we’ve grown to 30 staff in 10 districts,” Program Director Trish Grant said.

Averaging 350 students per school year in Dane County--Building Bridges is a 90-day mental health stabilization program for students and their families. Program Director Trish Grant says initially the team creates relationships with the student’s parents.

“You really have to have that established before you can maybe start talking about their child’s mental health, why their child isn’t going to school. Things that are more difficult to talk about but really important,” Grant said.

Another staff member connects with a student to see how they are doing mentally.

“One team member focuses their work on the family of the referred students, so doing a lot of resource connection, case management, parenting support, parenting information,” Grant said.

Building Bridges helps families combat housing issues, understand insurance policies and find mental health providers.

“This is a partnership between the county and Catholic Charities, who, who provides this the team members and the school districts. It’s a 50-50 cost share between the school districts and the county,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi mentions he is grateful the program started prior to the pandemic.

“In addition to all the challenges young people face during regular times the pandemic really made it rough for a lot of young people through social isolation and then now coming back into school,” he said.

He stresses the importance of guiding the minds of the youth with care.

“Especially, us adults to remember that you know, our young people need us and they need us to be role models,” Parisi said. “They need us to listen. They’re watching us, it’s kind of a crazy world out there right now.”

Building Bridges covers 10 public schools in Dane County. If parents or guardians want to seek help through the program, they can talk with their school’s social worker.

