Driver gone after crashing into gas pump on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver hit a gas pump on Madison’s east side early Saturday morning.

Madison police received several calls from people living on the 200 block of Cottage Grove Rd about a crash around 12:30 a.m.

By the time police arrived, no one was on scene, so police cleared the area.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The car that crashed had also disappeared when police arrived, and police did not say if they were looking for a suspect or if there was any ongoing investigation of the incident.

