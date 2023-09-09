Driver gone after crashing into gas pump on Madison’s east side

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver hit a gas pump on Madison’s east side early Saturday morning.

Madison police received several calls from people living on the 200 block of Cottage Grove Rd about a crash around 12:30 a.m.

By the time police arrived, no one was on scene, so police cleared the area.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The car that crashed had also disappeared when police arrived, and police did not say if they were looking for a suspect or if there was any ongoing investigation of the incident.

