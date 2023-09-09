‘Firefighter Fun Day’ gives Madison community a chance to meet local heroes

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison community had an opportunity to interact with some local heroes Saturday during Madison Fire Department’s ‘Firefighter Fun Day.’

People of all ages gathered at Fire Station 9 for fire truck and station tours, games, free food, and even a chance to use a real fire hose!

Firefighter and paramedic Reggie Williams said the tradition began on the city’s east side before it was brought west.

“During the midst of an emergency, it’s a little hard to get to know people on a personal level,” Williams said Saturday. “And for us to give back to the community who take care of us; they pay our bills. We work for the community and serve them so it’s a pleasure to be able to have this.”

Williams added he thinks their connection with the community is something that makes Madison unique.

“This is what I think is missing in a lot of communities around the country is that bond and that feel of community, so to have these moments where people of all different walks of life of all ages can get together and if we’re a central hub for that for a day it’s good.”

In the future, Williams said MFD is hoping to expand the event to include more communities around Madison.

