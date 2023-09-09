Gun pulled out during Thursday fight on Madison’s south side

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A gun was used during a fight on Madison’s south side late Thursday morning, causing people to flee the area, according to the Madison Police Department.

Madison police received a call about the 2500 block of Frazier Ave just before 11 a.m.

Witnesses told police they heard a sound like a gunshot and they were running and driving away from the area when police arrived.

Spent shell casing was also found in the area.

One person was injured nearby, but did not have any gunshot wounds.

Police did not say if the person with the gun was caught, or if they had any leads on who it was. They also did not specify if anyone was affected by the event.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with tips is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally

Latest News

Friday football blitz week 4.
New Glarus beats Edgewood 20-14
Friday football blitz week 4.
Jefferson defeats McFarland
Friday football blitz week 4.
Stoughton defeats Fort Atkinson
Week 4 of Friday football blitz.
Waunakee crushes Monona Grove 63 to nothing