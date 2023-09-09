Gun pulled out during Thursday fight on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A gun was used during a fight on Madison’s south side late Thursday morning, causing people to flee the area, according to the Madison Police Department.

Madison police received a call about the 2500 block of Frazier Ave just before 11 a.m.

Witnesses told police they heard a sound like a gunshot and they were running and driving away from the area when police arrived.

Spent shell casing was also found in the area.

One person was injured nearby, but did not have any gunshot wounds.

Police did not say if the person with the gun was caught, or if they had any leads on who it was. They also did not specify if anyone was affected by the event.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with tips is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

