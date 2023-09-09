Loved ones remembered, stigma reduced at Rally for Recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Loved ones were honored and remembered, and stigma reduced Saturday during the Wisconsin Voices for Recovery’s 10th ‘Rally for Recovery.’

The annual event is meant to bring those touched by substance use together to support on another. People can share their journeys with recovery, learn about area resources, and ultimately reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorders and harm reduction methods.

“To have that visibility and to bring people together in a large public event like this is critical to show people that there is the support; there’s support from people who are in recovery, loved ones, allies, the government, everybody is here to support recovery today,” Director of Wisconsin Voices for Recovery Cindy Burzinski said.

Desilynn Smith lost her husband to a fentanyl overdose in 2021. She says her husband is one of many loved ones who was affected by substance misuse.

“I had to take that tragedy and turn it into a triumph because I know that’s what my loved one would have wanted and that’s what he stood for,” she said Saturday. “So, it’s to keep pushing on in his memory and honor but to start helping other people; help another mother, help another family members know signs and recognize things they can do to help and encourage their family members.”

Burzinksi said the gathering is also a chance to share the many resources available for those in recovery.

“It’s important for people in the recovery community to know that we exist. All of these organizations exist. All of these options for health and wellness exist,” she said. “To eliminate sigma is really critical to how people have that extra support to connect with those resources, get into treatment, get into recovery.”

For more information on Wisconsin Voices for Recovery and resources available in Wisconsin, visit https://wisconsinvoicesforrecovery.org/.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.