Memorial Ride honoring southern Wisconsin firefighter supports students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A charity motorcycle ride by Fire Fighters Local 311 passed through Southern Wisconsin Saturday.

The annual memorial ride honors firefighter paramedic Richard Garner, known to be dedicated to the fire service.

Garner died in the line of duty in 2018.

The ride stretched 100 miles from Harley-Davidson in Madison to the Wisconsin Brewing Company, Fire Fighters Local 311 explained.

All were welcome on two or four wheels.

Since the ride began in 2019, organizers say roughly $90 thousand has been raised, giving scholarships to students wanting to enter the fire service.

