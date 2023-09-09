Some Showers Coming

Light rounds of showers next two evenings

Temperatures come back down below average

Sunny weather returns midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We began the day chilly and foggy. Temperatures this morning dropped down into the mid 40s, cooler than average for this time of year. And because of the drizzle yesterday, calm winds overnight, and clearing skies into this morning, we also saw some fog develop that lasted till just after sunrise. The rest of the day sunny and mild with highs into the upper 70s.

Overnight we’ll begin to see some clouds move in and the possibility of some showers pushing through in the overnight hours. Expected totals if any will be light with from a trace to up to .3″ by Sunday morning. The day will start warmer than it did today, about 10 degrees warmer, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Then we’ll keep in some of the clouds from the night before, with a slight chance of an afternoon shower and temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s.

What’s Coming Up...

On Sunday evening a weak frontal boundary will move through and with it we’ll get a second round of precipitation for the weekend. As of right now we’re not expecting overnight Sunday’s showers to bring much in terms of precipitation either. By the end of the weekend, we are still looking at likely less than ½” for our area. We won’t rule out more isolated showers through Tuesday morning, but any precipitation will be scattered.

Looking Ahead...

From Saturday through the rest of the week, high pressure will be back and we’ll initially start off back down in the 60s for midweek, then back up to the low to mid 70s toward the weekend.

