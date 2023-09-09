Three cats killed in Beloit fire

Beloit Fire Department responds to Hackett St fire.
Beloit Fire Department responds to Hackett St fire.(Beloit Fire Department)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Two families were displaced from their homes and three cats have died as a result of a fire in Beloit Friday evening.

The City of Beloit Fire Department went to the 700 block of Hackett St just after 6:30 p.m. in response to a duplex fire.

Everyone was out of their homes and there were no injuries. Red Cross is assisting the two families who were displaced.

Beloit FD did not say the size of the fire or how long it took to contain.

The fire department said they are still investigating the cause, and there is no damage estimate yet.

