20th annual Touch a Truck features hot air balloon, tractors

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tractors, hot air balloons and helicopters could all be found at the Touch a Truck event in Cambridge Saturday.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of Touch a Truck.

The event featured food trucks, live music, activities for kids and lots of trucks for people to check out.

The event was held in Ripley Park, and is put together every year by the Cambridge Community Activities Program.

