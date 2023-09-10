Artists illuminate sidewalks, buildings in downtown Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Artists from around the world are making sidewalks and buildings a bit brighter at the 12th Annual Art Infusion. Bright colors, chalk and paint are used by artists to express themselves in downtown Janesville.

Milwaukee Artist Teresa Sahar chalks a familiar mascot in the heart of downtown. This is her first time at Art Infusion and crowds stop to look at her colorful work. She says getting a chance to create art is therapeutic.

“After I had my first son, I felt kind of restless and new mom,” Sahar said. “I’ve always been artistic, but I never went to school for it, so I taught myself.”

A couple of blocks over is an artist hailing from Brooklyn, New York--who painted his way through downtown Janesville four times.

Jeff Henriquez painted a mural above the entrance to an indoor golf course, Riley’s on the Green.

“This piece is inspired by one of my painting idols named James Rosenquist and some of his elements here like the steel ribbon, the Studebaker and spaghetti,” Henriquez said.

Symmetrically, art is his other half.

“I won’t ever get tired of this,” he said. “I get physically tired, but the heart will remain on fire for doing this kind of work.”

Henriquez started his journey as an artist at a young age and hopes future creators do art for themselves.

“Don’t worry about it. If it looks good or if it looks like this or like that or better or less than the other person, just stay in love with it,” Henriquez said. “That’s all that really matters for a young person making art--that’s the win.”

It is not too late to check out the unique art running through downtown Janesville. Sunday artists will be awarded for sidewalk art.

