Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash with van in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist was flown to UW Hospital following a crash with a van Saturday.

The Janesville Police Department says the crash happened at 4:02 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcycle hit the van at the intersection of W Court St. and N Pine St. in Janesville while traveling very quickly, police said.

The motorcyclist is said to have life-threatening injuries, according to JPD.

Janesville PD and FD reported to the scene.

