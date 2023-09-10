From patrolling Lake Monona to distributing fuel, IRONMAN volunteers are essential

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - IRONMAN Wisconsin 2023 is here. The annual event, which has been held in Madison for the last 21 years, wouldn’t be possible without its hundreds of volunteers.

From those who help patrol the waters, to the people who help remove athlete’s wetsuits off of them as they trudge out of Lake Monona, it takes a village to put on the beloved race.

Some volunteers travel far, like Anne Lawely who is from Colorado.

“I’m a professional volunteer, is what my husband says,” Lawely said. “I like to pay to help people. Do I get paid? No, I pay to do it. And it’s a good gig! You too can do it every event that gets run; every road race, every swim meet, every bike race needs like a million people out there running the course, blocking traffic, picking up garbage, all of the good stuff.”

Other volunteers, such as Jon Sherven, have been attending the race for years, and have even participated in it themselves.

“I’ve probably volunteered ten or more years... I lose track,” he said. “I’ve kind of gotten locked into a pattern of doing the same volunteer shifts over time. You pick out what you enjoy.”

From patrolling the water of Lake Monona...

“This is my first year doing the kayak, I’ve helped with the bike and the run before,” volunteer Stephanie Muller said.

To sending the athletes off.

“I work at the swim start because it’s just fun to see everybody early in the morning, first thing, everyone’s excited,” Sherven said. “There’s such energy down here and it’s fun to experience that first-hand and real time.”

Volunteers can choose a task that’s right for them.

“I think there’s something for everyone,” Muller said. “You know if you don’t want to be out on the water, you can help check people in. Or hand people food when they’re biking or running past. So, I really think there’s something for anyone.”

For IRONMAN Wisconsin results or to track an athlete still in the race, visit https://www.ironman.com/im-wisconsin-results#/tracker.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.