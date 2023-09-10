Rain To Start The Week

Much Needed Moisture
Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Rain Moves In Tonight
  • Wet Start To Week
  • Nice End Of Week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Increasing clouds tonight with an isolated shower early and more steady rain well after midnight. Lows into the upper 50s with a light northeasterly wind of 5-10 mph. Showers likely Monday morning with an isolated thunderstorm. Partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon with a spotty shower. Much cooler with highs into the lower 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday night with a lingering shower. Lows to the upper 40s. A spotty shower Wednesday, otherwise starting to dry out with highs remaining cool into the upper 60s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Partly to mostly sunny starting Thursday and lasting into early next weekend before a few more clouds start to move in late weekend. Highs will go from the 60s into the 70s and near 80 by our Saturday. This looks to be a great stretch of weather after an active start to the week.Today is a First Alert Day for severe storms. Friday will play out in two parts, first this morning we’ll see some showers moving through our area that will last till mid to late morning. These showers could last between 1-2 hours and make for a wet commute. Once these showers move out, then we’ll begin to clear this afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sun and temperatures will be on the rise. This afternoon heat will help to fuel the storms that are expected to form.

Looking Ahead...

Starting anytime after 6 pm, we’ll begin to see thunderstorms pop up to the west, and begin to get organized through the evening. These storms are the ones that we are watching to potentially severe. With any of these cells that move through your area tonight, we could be seeing damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
UW-Madison student in critical condition after being ‘brutally attacked’
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack

Latest News

Rain likely tonight through Monday morning.
Wet weather to start the new week
Some clouds and showers
Some Showers Coming
Then a dip in temperatures for beginning of the week
A Few Showers Heading Our Way
Watching for a few rain chances
Cooler weather continues into the weekend