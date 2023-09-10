Rain To Start The Week

Rain Moves In Tonight

Wet Start To Week

Nice End Of Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Increasing clouds tonight with an isolated shower early and more steady rain well after midnight. Lows into the upper 50s with a light northeasterly wind of 5-10 mph. Showers likely Monday morning with an isolated thunderstorm. Partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon with a spotty shower. Much cooler with highs into the lower 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday night with a lingering shower. Lows to the upper 40s. A spotty shower Wednesday, otherwise starting to dry out with highs remaining cool into the upper 60s.

What’s Coming Up...

Partly to mostly sunny starting Thursday and lasting into early next weekend before a few more clouds start to move in late weekend. Highs will go from the 60s into the 70s and near 80 by our Saturday. This looks to be a great stretch of weather after an active start to the week.Today is a First Alert Day for severe storms. Friday will play out in two parts, first this morning we’ll see some showers moving through our area that will last till mid to late morning. These showers could last between 1-2 hours and make for a wet commute. Once these showers move out, then we’ll begin to clear this afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sun and temperatures will be on the rise. This afternoon heat will help to fuel the storms that are expected to form.

Looking Ahead...

Starting anytime after 6 pm, we’ll begin to see thunderstorms pop up to the west, and begin to get organized through the evening. These storms are the ones that we are watching to potentially severe. With any of these cells that move through your area tonight, we could be seeing damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado.

