SONIC gives funding to five Madison teachers for classroom projects

Sonic Drive-In
Sonic Drive-In(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five Madison teachers have received funding from SONIC Drive-In for classroom projects.

SONIC Foundation donated $1 million in August to fund requests on DonorsChoose, a website where individuals can donate to classroom projects submitted by teachers.

“We’re grateful to all the SONIC guests who joined us this month in our commitment to brighten the lives of educators, students and families across our SONIC communities by donating to a classroom request on DonorsChoose, or simply by enjoying their favorite SONIC drink,” Kim Lewis, Vice President of Brand Experience for SONIC, said.

These are the five Madison teachers who received funding from SONIC:

This donation is part of SONIC’s Limeades for Learning initiative. Proceeds from every SONIC purchase go towards the SONIC Foundation, which supports local schools and teachers.

