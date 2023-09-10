Wet weather to start the new week

More clouds, stray showers today

Rain moves in tonight

Highs in the 60s thru Wed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a nice, sunny start day to begin the weekend, Sunday will be a bit more gray. It won’t be a bad day by any means, we’ll have a few peeks of sunshine in between the clouds and the chance for stray showers to pop up during the morning and afternoon. This is all ahead of a system that will bring in more widespread rain chances overnight into Monday morning.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will remain mainly cloudy to partly sunny today, with high temperatures in the mid-70s for most. As a weak wave of energy moves through, quick pop-up showers will be possible during the morning and afternoon hours. I think many areas have a good chance of staying completely dry, and any showers that do appear should move out quickly.

Rain chances will be on the rise around midnight as a cold front approaches. This will bring more widespread rain to the area into the start of Monday. You’ll want to send the kids off the school with a rain jacket as the morning is looking like the wettest part of the day. Showers will begin to taper off around noon and slowly wrap up by the evening hours. Rain totals will be less than an inch.

Looking Ahead...

Clouds will begin to clear on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining on the cooler side. Cool air sticks around for Wednesday as well despite the added sunshine. Overnight lows will return to the mid-40s thanks to clear skies during the overnight hours as well.

We’ll look to remain quiet through the end of the workweek with highs back in the 70s by Thursday.

