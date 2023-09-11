17 y/o driver dead after crash, Columbia Co. officials say

Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Portage teen was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Columbia County Saturday, according to a press release by the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after 11 p.m., emergency crews responded to a one-car crash in the Town of Newport on Ingebretson Road. Deputies found the car “heavily damaged” and the driver still inside it, the Sunday press release indicated.

The driver was 17 years old. Officials have not released her name.

While the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office reported speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. Initial evidence suggests the driver was going westbound on Ingebretson Road when she lost control and entered a ditch. The car hit a tree and flipped over.

The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office was assisted by UW Health Med Flight, Kilbourn Fire Department, Dells-Delton EMS, Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Columbia Co. Medical Examiner’s Office and Blystone’s Towing.

