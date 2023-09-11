Athlete dies after competing in Madison’s Ironman triathlon

Ironman 2023
Ironman 2023(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An Ironman athlete died during Sunday’s competition in Madison, organizers confirmed.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Ironman Wisconsin explained the individual, whose name has not been released, needed medical attention during the bike portion of the race. A member of its staff and an off-duty law enforcement officer helped until medical crews arrived to take the athlete to the hospital.

No other details about the medical event or the athlete have been released at this time.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through what is a very difficult time,” Ironman Wisconsin wrote in its post. It also thanked the personal and first responders that offered aid to the individual.

NBC15 News reached out to the race director, who declined to comment and referred questions to the national Ironman organization. It has not provided an immediate response and this story will be updated with any comments.

In 2019, two athletes died during the swimming portion of the triathlon. Micheal McCullough and Todd Mahoney were both pulled from the water during the race. McCullough, 61, was taken to the hospital and pronounced soon after arriving. Mahoney, who was a Madison firefighter, died two days later.

