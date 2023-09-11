Badgers’ O-line, run game struggled in loss at WSU

Wisconsin lost 31-22 at Washington State
Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson, left, blocks Washington State defensive end Ron Stone...
Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson, left, blocks Washington State defensive end Ron Stone Jr. (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 31-22. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 10, 2023
PULLMAN, Wash. (WMTV) - The Badgers fell 31-22 on the road on Saturday to unranked Washington State. With the loss, Wisconsin fell out of the AP Top 25.

The things the Badgers are usually great at were weaknesses against the Cougars. The usually dominant run game was held to just 90 yards for the entire game. Chez Mellusi only had 49 and Braelon Allen with a rather shocking 20 yards on the night.

The Badgers’ offensive line was also shaky. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai was sacked three times, two of those were strip sacks, as WSU’s defensive line bullied the Badgers.

At the end of the day, head coach Luke Fickell says the Cougs were just simply better.

“I gotta give them a lot of credit, that’s a good football team that came to play tonight and I told our guys in the locker room afterwards that they outplayed us,” Fickell said. “I don’t know what more you can say about it. We’ve go to find a way to finish and you go on the road and end up 0-3, three turnovers to getting none on defense, it’s going to be really difficult to overcome, especially when you’re playing a really good football team.”

The Badgers are home this week to take on Georgia Southern on Saturday at 11 AM.

