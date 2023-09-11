Charter-Disney dispute ends; ESPN returning to company’s cable lineup

(WTVG)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The long national nightmare is over for some sports fans who rely on Charter.

The cable company and Disney, in a joint statement on Monday, announced they have reached a new deal.

The “majority of Disney’s networks and stations will be immediately restored to Spectrum’s video customers,” the companies said.

As part of the deal, Disney+ Basic, supported by ads, will be provided to some Spectrum customers as part of a package, as well as ESPN+ and the ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service.

Disney channels, which include ESPN, were removed from Charter cable on Sept. 1 as part of the contract squabble.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023
Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener
The collapsed pier, after everyone was brought out of the water.
Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse
Plane
Plane makes emergency landing at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
Police body cams, surveillance footage led to suspect’s arrest in “horrific” Madison attack
Brandon Thompson was arrested in connection with the sexual assault and physical attack early...
“She came across a monster,” suspect says in brutal attack of UW student, criminal complaint states

Latest News

Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron...
Senate committee to vote on Wisconsin’s top elections official as Republicans look to fire her
Ironman 2023
Madison man dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
With another school year underway, you may be looking to get a tutor for your child, especially...
Tips for finding a tutor
The sign in front of Portage High School.
Teen killed in Columbia Co. crash was Portage High student, district says