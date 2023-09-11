Feeling Like Fall Across The Area

Small Rain Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A gloomy start to the week and it looks like it will stay that way through the middle of the week. Unfortunately, we aren’t expecting a lot of rain with the clouds. We will have some spotty shower chances during the period, especially Tuesday evening, but totals look to remain light. Improving conditions return for the end of the week and weekend with sunshine and above normal temperatures. Small rain chances may sneak in by late weekend.

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly cloudy tonight with a spotty shower, especially early. Patchy fog possible late with lows around 50 degrees and a calming northerly wind. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of an afternoon or evening storm. Cool with highs into the upper 60s. An isolated shower Tuesday night with lows around 50. Early sprinkles Wednesday will give way to afternoon sunshine. Still cool with highs in the upper 60s. Clearing returns Wednesday night with cool lows into the middle 40s.

Looking Ahead...

Plenty of sunshine expected Thursday and Friday with highs climbing into the middle and upper 70s. Sunshine to start this weekend with building clouds by the end and a small chance of a shower. The high will be near 80 degrees.

