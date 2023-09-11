First responders, American Red Cross hosting 9/11 ‘Never Forget’ blood drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -In the days, weeks and months following 9/11, hundreds of thousands of individuals lined up, came forward, to give blood and help in any way they could.

Giving blood is a small way the community can help honor one of the worst days in the country’s history. Monday, Sept. 11, Madison first responders alongside the American Red Cross are asking community members to once again roll up their sleeves.

Since the first drive was held in 2012, the Never Forget Blood Drives have collected nearly 1,000 lifesaving donations.

While the annual blood drive is usually held at Fire Station 14, this year’s collections will be held at Garver Feed Mill located at 3241 Garver Green in Madison.

There are still appointment slots available; however due to the ongoing blood shortage, the American Red Cross asks that the call of action is for people to make donations in the days, weeks and months ahead.

You can schedule your appointment on the American Red Cross Donor App, at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

After a summer of decreased donor turnout, the American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage. Right now, blood product distributions to hospitals are outpacing the number of blood donations coming in.

To make sure we can provide hospitals the blood they need this fall, the American Red Cross is counting on the generosity of the public to help recover from a 30,000 blood and platelet donation shortfall in August.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.