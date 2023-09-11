Madison furniture store discusses STURDY Act, how it prevents deadly furniture tip-overs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New legislation aiming to improve furniture safety went into effect Sept. 1. The STURDY (Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth) Act prevents dressers and other storage furniture from tipping over.

The STURDY Act is based around a device that looks like a simple zip tie, paired with two small plastic mounts and a couple of screws, but it can actually be what saves a child’s life.

“The goal is to make sure you can’t literally pull the piece away from the wall,” Don’s Home Furniture co-owner Blaine Neupert said.

The STURDY Act revolves around a device that contains a heavy duty zip tie, a pair of plastic mounts and several other small parts. (NBC15)

The tiny device can allow someone like Neupert, who said he’s around 220 pounds, to hang from a dresser mounted onto a wall for nearly 45 seconds before it may tip over.

Under the STURDY Act, retailers must sell dressers and other furniture like it with the anti-tipping device.

“The whole idea behind the STURDY Act is simple,” Neupert said. “Kids are kids. We know that. We know they climb. We know they do it in their bedrooms. They do it in their parents bedrooms.”

Congress passed the legislation in December of 2022 in an effort to prevent kids dying from falling furniture.

“If you’re a parent of a small child and you’re in the other room and not able to actually watch the children... you’re going to feel a little bit more comfort knowing that even if they decide to try and climb something they shouldn’t, it’s not going to tip over,” Neupert said.

Neupert said the most important part of the device is its installation, which customers have to do once they bring the furniture home.

“The biggest thing that I can stress, more than anything else, is by far the fact that the anti-tipping devices that are used have to be installed correctly,” Neupert said. “If they’re not installed correctly, they’re pretty much useless.”

Neupert claimed it’s not too difficult to install the device, and it only took him about 15 minutes on his first try. Neupert said instructions on how to install it can be easily found online.

