The Meadowlands considered a chronic nuisance property, again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The chronic nuisance declaration for an eastside Madison apartment complex is now extended for at least another six months, this after the city’s attorney says problems continue.

The 225-unit apartment complex called The Meadowlands opened one year ago. Rent ranges from $900 to $1,500 per month. The low income housing under Section 42 is owned by KCG Companies out of Indiana. KCG got tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA, to build it.

About a half a year after the complex opened, the city deemed the property a chronic nuisance premise, a property harmful to the community and negatively impacting safety according to the city rules, after arguments turn into full out brawls in the hallways, noise complaints and other disturbances that Madison City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy says disrupts the community at large.

Police calls for service increased, too. In the first quarter of the year, police were called to the property, on average, three times every day. And while police calls dipped down to 36 total in June, Zilavy says they are now on the rise once again.

As of September 8, the city extended the chronic nuisance status which will last at least another six months. Zilavy says KCG has been working cooperatively with the City in an attempt to abate the nuisance, but in order to be taken off chronic nuisance status, there has to be zero “enforcement actions for nuisance activities within a six month period,” and the property has not achieved that.

“In an apartment complex of this size, we do not ever expect to see zero calls for service or no nuisance activity, but we do expect a sustained, and noticeable, reduction in the calls and activity,” says Zilavy.

Zilavy says the next step is talking with the Madison police captain who heads the east precinct to weigh in on if additional measures will be enacted under the ordinance, which are financially punitive.

