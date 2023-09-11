Platteville woman suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(ARC Images)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being thrown from the motorcycle she was riding on Saturday night, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office explained Monday that the 29-year-old rider was heading quickly eastbound on Airport Road when she lost control of the Honda motorcycle, causing it to slide down the road before it hit a median and roll multiple times. Officials continued, stating the rider was thrown from the vehicle.

Officials responded after 9 p.m. for the wreck at Airport Road and Henry Road in the Township of South Lancaster. A UW Med Flight flew the woman to UW Hospital, in Madison, for her injuries.

The sheriff’s office indicated the crash is still under investigation, and added the woman was not wearing a helmet.

