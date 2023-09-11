Rainy start to the workweek

Rain likely Monday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a very dry end to August and start to September, our best rain system in weeks is moving through this morning. It doesn’t have a ton of energy and moisture behind us to give us multiple inches of rain, but steady light showers through the morning will be beneficial nonetheless. Temperatures will be staying on the cooler side through the next 3 days, giving fall lovers an early taste before the official start to fall in a little less than two weeks.

Widespread, light rain will continue to move through during the early morning hours, becoming more scattered by the mid to late morning. You’ll want to grab the rain jacket or umbrella as you head out the door this morning and make sure kids heading off to school have their rain gear as well. By the lunch hour, showers will become isolated and slowly taper off through the afternoon. Rain totals will be around or less than a half inch for most locations.

Temperatures will stay cool today, with highs in the mid to lower 60s this afternoon. Tonight skies remain mostly to partly cloudy with lows around 50°.

Tuesday will start with some clouds but become a bit sunnier through the day. Highs will remain in the mid and upper 60s with a light northerly breeze. A weak wave of energy may spark up a stray shower or storm in the evening.

Highs are still in the 60s on Wednesday despite more sunshine in the forecast. Ovenight lows will be cooler, in the 40s (maybe low 40s for some). Our winds will slowly shift out of the south by Thursday which will help to bring in more warmth to the region. Highs will be back in the 70s by Thursday with mostly sunshine. Temperatures climb back to the mid and upper 70s by the end of the workweek and the start of the weekend. We’ll watch for isolated showers on Saturday.

